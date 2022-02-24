No sign of UCB's growth slowing after impressive 2021

Shares in Belgian drugmaker UCB (Euronext: UCB) were 5% higher as Thursday’s trading entered the home straight.

The company earlier presented its 2021 financial results, revealing that revenue had risen by 8% to 5.78 billion euros ($.44 billion) and reporting net profit of 1.06 billion euros, up from 761 million euros the year prior.

These results were significantly higher than analyst expectations and the 2022 guidance has also reassured investors, with revenue growth in the range of 5.15 billion euros to 5.4 billion euros predicted by UCB.