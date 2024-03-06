Monday 29 September 2025

Not needed after all, WTO drops the COVID-19 TRIPS waiver

Biotechnology
6 March 2024
wto_ip_trade_big

A bold move to rip up intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines appears to have been quietly dropped, after the World Trade Organization (WTO) opted not to extend the measure.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many commentators argued for a radical change to global licensing rules, compelled by the urgency of the situation and the need to broaden access to newly-available vaccines.

This led to the so-called Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver, agreed by the WTO in 2022 and supported by many countries including the USA, although  opposed by industry.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
MSF delivers Ebola reminder to ensure readiness
18 March 2024
Generics
India and South Africa renew push for extending TRIPS waiver beyond Covid vaccines
22 March 2023
Pharmaceutical
TRIPS waiver: Is the US backing a cause for concern for pharma?
17 May 2021
Pharmaceutical
WTO members to stretch deadline on extending TRIPS decision to COVID tests, therapeutics
19 December 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze