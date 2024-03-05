Note of caution as US FDA looks into RSV jab safety

A preliminary report from the US Food and Drug Administration could raise concerns about the safety of new vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
While the FDA’s work is at an early stage, health officials are looking into a potential link with a rare neurological disorder known as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS).
GBS is a disorder of the peripheral nerves, often preceded by a viral infection, which can lead to muscle weakness or paralysis.
