Novartis’ Cosentyx gets third approval, now in Europe

The European Commission (EC) has approved Swiss pharma giant Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Cosentyx (secukinumab, formerly known as AIN457) as a first-line systemic treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy. Novartis’ shares gained 4.1% to 88.55 Swiss francs by mid-morning today.

Cosentyx (at a dose of 300mg) is the first and only interleukin-17A (IL-17A) inhibitor to be approved in Europe and this approval marks a significant milestone in the treatment of psoriasis, providing a new and important first-line biologic treatment option for patients. Currently, all biologic treatments for psoriasis, including anti-tumor necrosis factor therapies (anti-TNFs) and Johnson & Johnson’s Stelara (ustekinumab) are recommended for second-line systemic therapy in Europe.

"With this groundbreaking news from the European Commission, clear skin may now be a reality for patients living with psoriasis," said David Epstein, division head, Novartis Pharmaceuticals. "Nearly half of psoriasis patients are not content with current therapies, including biologic treatments, showing a significant unmet need for patients. Cosentyx, with a first-line systemic indication for treatment of psoriasis will provide patients a better chance of achieving clear or almost clear skin,” he noted.