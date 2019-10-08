Novartis exec Handan He heads to Ascletis

Handan He has left her role as global head of computational, biopharmaceutics and translational PK/PD at Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) pharma unit to join Ascletis (1672: HK) as chief scientific officer.
Ascletis is a Chinese biotech company addressing unmet medical needs in therapeutic areas including anti-viral, cancer and fatty liver diseases with two products currently on the market.
Dr He’s experience with Novartis saw her manage scientific teams across global sites in the USA and Switzerland. She worked for the Swiss pharma giant for 22 years.
