Novartis inks new deal with BeiGene, now for TIGIT inhibitor ociperlimab

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has signed an option, collaboration and license agreement with Chinese biotech BeiGene (Nasdaq: BGNE) for ociperlimab (BGB-A1217), expanding the company’s R&D activities in immuno-oncology.

Ociperlimab is a late-stage TIGIT inhibitor, a novel class of anti-cancer therapies that blocks the TIGIT protein receptor. Ociperlimab is currently being evaluated in two Phase III lung cancer trials and additional studies are ongoing in a wide range of solid tumors.

This is Novartis’ first foray into the TIGIT inhibitor sector, that has seen a number of pharma majors find attractive and actively buying in technology. This includes Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and Swiss rival Roche (ROG: SIX)