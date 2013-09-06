Novartis links with Regenerex in cell therapy research collaboration

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has entered into an exclusive global licensing and research collaboration agreement with US biopharma company Regenerex (OTC BB: RGRX) for use of the company's novel Facilitating Cell Therapy (FCRx) platform. No financial terms of the accord were disclosed.

The hematopoietic stem cell-based FCRx platform has been investigated in kidney transplantation to induce stable immunological tolerance, resulting in graft survival without the need for lifelong immunosuppression. This collaboration reaffirms the Novartis commitment to transplant. Beyond transplant, Regenerex' novel platform potentially has curative potential for multiple underserved diseases and will be investigated in the rescue of serious genetic deficiencies such as inherited metabolic storage disorders and hemoglobinopathies.

"As the field of biomedicine sits on the cusp of a new transformation, we are excited to announce this agreement which supports the Novartis leadership position in cell therapy," said Timothy Wright, global head development at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, adding: "Thirty years ago, Novartis developed ciclosporin, which changed transplantation treatment paradigms and enabled countless lives to be saved. Now, this collaboration, along with our internal cell therapy assets, has the potential to transform medicine once again through innovation."