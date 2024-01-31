Novartis publishes fourth quarter and full year financial results

Weaker-than-expected revenues from prostate cancer med Pluvicto (lutetium vipivotide tetraxetan) held back Swiss cancer giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) in its latest financial results statement.

The company, which has reported supply challenges related to the novel medicine, said net sales grew to $11.4 billion in the fourth quarter, up 8%, reaching $45.4 billion for the full year.

Net income doubled quarter-on-quarter at $2.6 billion, reaching $8.6 billion for the full year, yielding respective earnings per share (EPS) figures of $1.29 and $4.13.