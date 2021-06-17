Novartis scores reimbursement win for Cosentyx in the UK

Swiss pharma major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has secured a positive reimbursement decision in the UK for Cosentyx (secukinumab) as an option for certain people with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.
The decision from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) covers use of the treatment as a later-line option after non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) in adults, and if tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha inhibitors are not suitable or do not control the condition well enough.
The UK’s reimbursement agency made the decision on the basis of the the Phase III PREVENT study, which showed 40.8% had significant relief of symptoms, compared with 28% for placebo.
