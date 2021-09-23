Wednesday 19 November 2025

Novavax and SII file for WHO emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine

Biotechnology
23 September 2021
novavax_vaccine_large

US biotech Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) and its partner the Serum Institute of India today announced a regulatory submission to the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use listing (EUL) of Novavax’ recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate with Matrix-M adjuvant.

The submission to WHO is based on the companies’ previous regulatory submission to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), and news of the filing pushed Novavax’ shares up more than 9% to $253.20 by late morning trading.

“Today’s submission of our protein-based COVID-19 vaccine to WHO for emergency use listing is a significant step on the path to accelerating access and more equitable distribution to countries in great need around the world,” said Stanley Erck, president and chief executive of Novavax. “It represents another major milestone in Novavax’ transformation into a commercial global vaccine company and reinforces the value of global collaboration and need for multiple approaches to help control the pandemic,” he noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Novavax announces strong COVID-19 vaccine booster data
6 August 2021
Biotechnology
Novavax inks new COVID-19 vaccine accord with Serum Institute of India
16 September 2020
Biotechnology
Novavax to provide 1.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine for COVAX
19 February 2021
Biotechnology
Good safety profile of R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine in African children
5 February 2024




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze