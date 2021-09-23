Novavax and SII file for WHO emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine

US biotech Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) and its partner the Serum Institute of India today announced a regulatory submission to the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use listing (EUL) of Novavax’ recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate with Matrix-M adjuvant.

The submission to WHO is based on the companies’ previous regulatory submission to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), and news of the filing pushed Novavax’ shares up more than 9% to $253.20 by late morning trading.

“Today’s submission of our protein-based COVID-19 vaccine to WHO for emergency use listing is a significant step on the path to accelerating access and more equitable distribution to countries in great need around the world,” said Stanley Erck, president and chief executive of Novavax. “It represents another major milestone in Novavax’ transformation into a commercial global vaccine company and reinforces the value of global collaboration and need for multiple approaches to help control the pandemic,” he noted.