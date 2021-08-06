Wednesday 19 November 2025

Novavax announces strong COVID-19 vaccine booster data

Biotechnology
6 August 2021
US vaccine developer Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) yesterday announced preliminary data demonstrating that a single booster dose of its recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M adjuvant, NVX-CoV2373, given six months after an initial two-dose regimen, elicited a 4.6-fold increase in functional antibody titers.

Also, functional ACE-2 binding inhibition antibodies cross-reactive with the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant were more than 6-fold higher than the primary vaccination series. Complete data from the study will be submitted to a peer review publication and posted to a preprint server, said Novavax, whose shares closed up 5.5% at $236,20 in regular trading on Thursday.

Additionally, Novavax, with its partner, Serum Institute of India (SII) announced that the companies have filed regulatory submissions for emergency use authorization of Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate with Matrix-M adjuvant. The submissions were made to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and regulatory agencies in Indonesia and the Philippines.

