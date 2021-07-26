Novel checkpoint blocker blocked by US regulator

Delaware, USA-based Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for its checkpoint blocker retifanlimab.

The company is developing the candidate under license from MacroGenics’ (Nasdaq: MGNX), for the treatment of locally-advanced or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal (SCAC).

The firm wants to offer the treatment as a second-line option for people who have progressed on, or who are intolerant of, platinum-based chemotherapy.