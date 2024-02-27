Novo Nordisk moves into glue degrader sector with Neomorph deal

Further expanding its therapeutic range, Danish diabetes and obesity giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) has entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement with US biotech Neomorph to discover, develop and commercialize molecular glue degraders beyond oncology.

Neomorph, company solving critical problems in human health through the discovery of novel therapeutics against 'undruggable' targets, was founded in 2020 with a $109-million series A financing backed by Deerfield Management Company.

Neomorph will lead discovery and pre-clinical activities against selected targets with Novo Nordisk having the right to exclusively pursue further clinical development and commercialization of the compounds.