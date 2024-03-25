Monday 29 September 2025

Novo Nordisk to expand cardio pipeline with another M&A deal

25 March 2024
Danish diabetes and obesity giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) is continuing its deal-making and M&A activity, today revealing plans to add to its cardiovascular portfolio.

Novo Nordisk said it has agreed to acquire privately-held German biotech Cardior Pharmaceuticals for up to 1.025 billion euros ($1.12 billion), including an upfront payment and additional payments if certain development and commercial milestones are achieved. Subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, the transaction is expected to complete in the second quarter of 2024.

Cardior is a leader in the discovery and development of therapies that target RNA as a means to prevent, repair and reverse diseases of the heart. The company’s therapeutic approach targets distinctive non-coding RNAs as a platform for addressing root causes of cardiac dysfunctions with an aim to achieve lasting patient impact.

