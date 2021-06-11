Ocugen forced to pursue a BLA path in the US for COVID-19 candidate

USA-based biotech firm Ocugen (Nasdaq: OCGN) suffered a setback yesterday when it revealed that, on the recommendation of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it will pursue submission of a biologics license application (BLA) for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN.
The company will no longer pursue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVAXIN, which would have been a much faster route to potential approval, as has been the case with all the COVID-19 vaccines that have been cleared for use. As a result, the company’s shares fell as much as 40% yesterday, closing down 28% at $6.69.
Ocugen acquired rights to develop the vaccine in the USA and Canada from India’s Bharat Biotech.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze