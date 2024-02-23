Ocular announces ‘retina dream team’ and $325 million financing

Ophthalmology company Ocular Therapeutix (Nasdaq: OCUL) has named what it describes as a ‘retina dream team’ alongside its announcement of a $325 million financing.
Both are expected to accelerate the momentum of Axpali (axitinib intravitreal implant), in the first of two Phase III trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
"We believe our expanded leadership team will enable us to potentially accelerate the pace of our clinical program for Axpali"Industry veteran Pravin Dugel becomes the company’s executive chairman while Jeffrey Heier, Peter Kaiser, and Sanjay Nayak join the Ocular management team as chief scientific officer, medical director and chief strategy officer, respectively.
