Monday 29 September 2025

Ocular announces ‘retina dream team’ and $325 million financing

Biotechnology
23 February 2024
ocular-therapeutix-large

Ophthalmology company Ocular Therapeutix (Nasdaq: OCUL) has named what it describes as a ‘retina dream team’ alongside its announcement of a $325 million financing.

Both are expected to accelerate the momentum of Axpali (axitinib intravitreal implant), in the first of two Phase III trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

"We believe our expanded leadership team will enable us to potentially accelerate the pace of our clinical program for Axpali"Industry veteran Pravin Dugel becomes the company’s executive chairman while Jeffrey Heier, Peter Kaiser, and Sanjay Nayak join the Ocular management team as chief scientific officer, medical director and chief strategy officer, respectively.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Ocular sees Axpali’s potential for durable activity
17 June 2024
Biotechnology
SpliceBio enters retinal disease collaboration with Spark Thera
17 October 2023
Biotechnology
4D Molecular up by 70% on wet AMD data
5 February 2024
Biotechnology
Well-funded advanced therapy firm takes aim at wet AMD
6 February 2024




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze