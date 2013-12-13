OncoMed CEO presses for better environment for biopharma innovation, at House hearings

The case for encouraging biopharma innovation was presented yesterday at the US House Committee on Oversight & Government Reform, Subcommittee on Energy Policy, Health Care & Entitlements held a hearing, titled, FDA Check-Up: Drug Development and Manufacturing Challenges.

Paul Hastings, chairman and chief executive of California-based OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: OMED) and chairman of trade group BIO’s Emerging Companies section governing board, presented testimony at the hearing emphasizing the positive indicators that demonstrate the biopharma industry is rebounding, but significant financial and regulatory challenges remain.

Need to advance the regulatory environment