OncoOne names Brent Meadows as CBO

Austrian precision cancer medicines focused biotech OncoOne has appointed Brent Meadows to its executive management team as chief business officer (CBO).
Before joining OncoOne, Mr Meadows served as the commercialization lead for many of US biotech Biogen’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) pipeline assets. Mr Meadows joins with over 25 years of US and global commercial strategy, launch marketing, and business development experience from both large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN), among others.
