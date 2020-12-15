Saturday 8 November 2025

Ono acquires global rights to Chordia's lymphoma candidate

Biotechnology
15 December 2020
ono-big

Japanese firms Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) and Chordia Therapeutics have agreed a licensing deal on CTX-177, the latter company’s MALT1 inhibitor and its related compounds.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ono will have exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize CTX-177 and its related compounds.

Ono will pay to Chordia 800 million yen ($7.7 million) as an upfront payment and 2.5 billion yen at the time of starting a Phase I clinical study, as one of the pre-defined development milestones.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Ono broadens labels for combo therapy in colorectal cancer
27 November 2020
Biotechnology
ASH 2020: 4-year Yescarta data show unparalleled 44% OS in B-cell lymphoma
5 December 2020
Biotechnology
ASH 2020: Late-breaking data on etranacogene dezaparvovec gene therapy
8 December 2020
Biotechnology
Ono Pharma inks oncology deal with Ribon Therapeutics
2 February 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze