Ono inks drug discovery deal with Shattuck Labs

Japanese drugmaker Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) has entered into a drug discovery collaboration and option agreement with USA-based Shattuck Labs to generate bifunctional fusion proteins for pathways involved in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

As part of the deal, Shattuck will generate fusion proteins for certain targets using its proprietary protein engineering technology and provide Ono with drug candidates for further optimization and clinical development. Ono will have an exclusive option right to develop and commercialize multiple potential drug candidates to be created through this collaboration worldwide.

Financial terms