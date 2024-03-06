Monday 29 September 2025

Ono Pharma continues busy licensing streak, gaining rights to NEX-I’s NXI-101

Biotechnology
6 March 2024
Marking a fourth  deal this year, Japanese drugmaker Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) today announced that it has entered into a license agreement with pre-clinical stage Korean biotechnology NEX-I for NXI-101.

NXI-101 is a first-in-class antibody drug candidate targeting ONCOKINE-1, which is a cancer immunotherapy-resistant factor discovered by NEX-I through its proprietary target screening platform “ONCOKINE platform”. It has a potential to be a novel antibody drug with an efficacy against multiple cancer types including cancer immunotherapy-resistant cancer.

Ono has been granted an exclusive right to develop and commercialize NXI-101 and its backup antibodies worldwide. In return, Ono will pay to NEX-I an up-front and milestone payments on the progress of development and commercialization, as well as tiered royalties based on net sales.

