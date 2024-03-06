Ono Pharma continues busy licensing streak, gaining rights to NEX-I’s NXI-101

Marking a fourth deal this year, Japanese drugmaker Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) today announced that it has entered into a license agreement with pre-clinical stage Korean biotechnology NEX-I for NXI-101.
NXI-101 is a first-in-class antibody drug candidate targeting ONCOKINE-1, which is a cancer immunotherapy-resistant factor discovered by NEX-I through its proprietary target screening platform “ONCOKINE platform”. It has a potential to be a novel antibody drug with an efficacy against multiple cancer types including cancer immunotherapy-resistant cancer.
Ono has been granted an exclusive right to develop and commercialize NXI-101 and its backup antibodies worldwide. In return, Ono will pay to NEX-I an up-front and milestone payments on the progress of development and commercialization, as well as tiered royalties based on net sales.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze