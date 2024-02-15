Ono Pharma inks deals with Numab to develop multi-specific antibody NM49

Announcing a second licensing deal within two days, Japan’s Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) yesterday revealed that it has entered into an option and collaboration agreement with Swiss biotech Numab Therapeutics to develop and commercialize a novel multi-specific macrophage engager, NM49, in the oncology area that has been generated and developed by Numab.

Ono will have an exclusive option right to develop and commercialize NM49 worldwide. Numab will retain an opt-in right to develop and commercialize NM49 jointly with Ono in the United States. In return, Ono will make an undisclosed upfront payment to Numab upon execution of this agreement. Upon exercise of the option right, Ono will make milestone payments based on development and commercialization progresses, as well as tiered royalties based on net sales. During this option period, Numab will be responsible for the research and development of NM49 and Ono will cover the related expenses.

“We are very pleased to strengthen the partnership with Numab through the development and commercialization of NM49 generated through Numab’s unique multi-specific antibody platform,” said Toichi Takino, senior executive officer and executive director, discovery and research of Ono, adding: “We are committed to the development and commercialization of NM49 to deliver it as a new therapeutic option to patients as soon as possible by maximally utilizing Ono’s deep immuno-oncology expertise.”