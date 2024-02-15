Ono Pharma inks deals with Numab to develop multi-specific antibody NM49

Announcing a second licensing deal within two days, Japan’s Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) yesterday revealed that it has entered into an option and collaboration agreement with Swiss biotech Numab Therapeutics to develop and commercialize a novel multi-specific macrophage engager, NM49, in the oncology area that has been generated and developed by Numab.
Ono will have an exclusive option right to develop and commercialize NM49 worldwide. Numab will retain an opt-in right to develop and commercialize NM49 jointly with Ono in the United States. In return, Ono will make an undisclosed upfront payment to Numab upon execution of this agreement. Upon exercise of the option right, Ono will make milestone payments based on development and commercialization progresses, as well as tiered royalties based on net sales. During this option period, Numab will be responsible for the research and development of NM49 and Ono will cover the related expenses.
“We are very pleased to strengthen the partnership with Numab through the development and commercialization of NM49 generated through Numab’s unique multi-specific antibody platform,” said Toichi Takino, senior executive officer and executive director, discovery and research of Ono, adding: “We are committed to the development and commercialization of NM49 to deliver it as a new therapeutic option to patients as soon as possible by maximally utilizing Ono’s deep immuno-oncology expertise.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze