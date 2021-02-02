Saturday 8 November 2025

Ono Pharma inks oncology deal with Ribon Therapeutics

Biotechnology
2 February 2021
Japan’s Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) has entered into a license agreement with US clinical-stage oncology company Ribon Therapeutics for RBN-2397, Ribon’s PARP7 (Poly ADP-ribose polymerase 7) inhibitor in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of cancer.

RBN-2397 has the potential to become a new anti-cancer drug that could not only directly suppress tumor growth but also enhance the immune response to cancer cells by inhibiting PARP7, a molecule which plays a key role in cancer survival.

“This agreement enables us to strategically expand our program in support of Ribon’s mission to bring therapeutics targeting stress support pathways for the treatment of cancer to as many appropriate patients as possible,” said Victoria Richon, president and chief executive of Ribon Therapeutics. “We believe that RBN-2397 could serve as a meaningful intervention for the treatment of tumors with PARP7 expression, which has been shown to play a key role in cancer survival. We look forward to working with Ono, a global leader in immuno-oncology, to unlock the potential of RBN-2397 for patients in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and ASEAN countries,” she noted.

