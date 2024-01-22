Opdivo and Yervoy cut PFS by 79% in CRC

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has announced impressive results from the Phase III CheckMate -8HW trial evaluating Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab).
The study compared the immuno-oncology pairing to investigator’s choice of chemotherapy (mFOLFOX-6 or FOLFIRI with or without bevacizumab or cetuximab) as a first-line treatment for patients with microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).
"Revolutionized the oncology landscape"
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze