Opdivo approved in Japan for advanced esophageal cancer

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has announced the approval of Opdivo (nivolumab) for unresectable advanced or recurrent esophageal cancer in Japan.

The blockbuster PD-1 inhibitor, which had global sales of $7.2 billion last year across more than a dozen different indications, is the first immuno-oncology drug approved for patients with esophageal cancer in Japan.

Fouad Namouni, head of oncology development at the US pharma major, said: “Alongside our partner, Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528), we are proud to offer Opdivo as an alternative to chemotherapy for patients in Japan with esophageal cancer, regardless of their PD-L1 status.