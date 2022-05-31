Opdivo combo regimens take on Keytruda in first-line setting

Two new approvals for Opdivo (nivolumab)-based regimens in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) will bring meaningful competition for the leading checkpoint blocker, Keytruda (pembrolizumab).
While Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda has been approved since early 2021 as a first-line treatment for people with advanced ESCC, doctors may prefer one of the new Opdivo-based options for some people, particularly patients that are ineligible for chemotherapy.
As well as an Opdivo-chemo combo, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has gained US Food and Drug Administration approval for a dual therapy with its other checkpoint blocker, Yervoy (ipilimumab).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze