Wednesday 19 November 2025

Opdivo wins Japanese approval in two further indications

Biotechnology
25 November 2021
japan-mount-fuji-large-1-

Japanese drugmaker Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) and its partner Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) have announced the approval for the use of Opdivo (nivolumab) in two new indications in Japan.

The anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody has been approved as a first-line treatment of unresectable advanced or recurrent gastric cancer in combination with chemotherapy, and as an adjuvant treatment of esophageal cancer.

This carries on the march of Opdivo in Japan, where it has become an important treatment option across multiple cancers since the approval for the treatment of melanoma in July 2014.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

