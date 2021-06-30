Opdivo-Yervoy combo continues to make a difference in cancer

US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has picked up European approval for its immuno-oncology combo treatment Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) in bowel cancer.

The approval covers treatment of certain adults with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), as a second-line option, after combination chemotherapy.

The decision, which comes nearly three years after the US regulator gave its blessing in this indication, is based on data from the Phase II CheckMate-142 study.