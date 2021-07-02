Opportunities remain in cystic fibrosis market, says GlobalData

The last decade has seen disease-modifying cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators transform the treatment paradigm for patients, according to GlobalData, greatly improving quality and longevity of life.
Dominated by US biotech firm Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX), this drug class has grown rapidly since 2012, now boasting four different agents. In contrast, drug classes targeting symptomatic relief in CF – such as antibiotics, mucolytics and pancreatic enzyme replacement therapies – have had very few new entrants to the market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze