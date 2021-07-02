Opportunities remain in cystic fibrosis market, says GlobalData

The last decade has seen disease-modifying cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators transform the treatment paradigm for patients, according to GlobalData, greatly improving quality and longevity of life.

Dominated by US biotech firm Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX), this drug class has grown rapidly since 2012, now boasting four different agents. In contrast, drug classes targeting symptomatic relief in CF – such as antibiotics, mucolytics and pancreatic enzyme replacement therapies – have had very few new entrants to the market.

Very few promising pipeline agents