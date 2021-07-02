Saturday 8 November 2025

Opportunities remain in cystic fibrosis market, says GlobalData

Biotechnology
2 July 2021
cystic_fibrosis_credit_depositphotos

The last decade has seen disease-modifying cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators transform the treatment paradigm for patients, according to GlobalData, greatly improving quality and longevity of life.

Dominated by US biotech firm Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX), this drug class has grown rapidly since 2012, now boasting four different agents. In contrast, drug classes targeting symptomatic relief in CF – such as antibiotics, mucolytics and pancreatic enzyme replacement therapies – have had very few new entrants to the market.

Very few promising pipeline agents

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Vertex at peak of cystic fibrosis market for years to come
2 September 2021
Biotechnology
Vertex backed for continued cystic fibrosis dominance with Trikafta replacement in good shape
29 September 2021
Pharmaceutical
Analysts spy dynamic market for new eosinophilic esophagitis therapies
18 November 2021
Biotechnology
Chinese IPO activity on the rise since 2019 reforms
8 December 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze