Oral heart med could shake up major market for cholesterol reduction

While injectable PCSK9 inhibitors have long promised an effective way to lower LDL cholesterol levels, relatively low uptake has been blamed on high prices and a burdensome mode of administration.

New data from Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) suggest the New Jersey, USA-based firm may be on to a winning alternative with its oral PCSK9 blocker, MK-0616.

Early-stage results presented at a meeting of the American Heart Association (AHA) show the candidate offering levels of LDL-lowering comparable with approved monoclonal antibodies.