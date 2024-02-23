ORI Capital builds up new $260 million fund for biotech

Sino-American healthcare-focused venture capital firm ORI Capital has announced the final close of its second fund.

ORI Fund II has raised $260 million for the firm, which was founded in 2015 and is led by veteran investor, Simone Song.

"We are in a golden era of innovation across the intersection of AI and biology"The fund will invest in innovative early-stage biotech companies globally, across the areas of diagnostics, drug delivery, and therapeutics focused on areas of significant unmet medical need with the highest mortality rates such as cancer, metabolic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases.