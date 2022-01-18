Ori raises $100 million for cell and gene therapy manufacturing platform

Cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing technology company Ori Biotech has secured more than $100 million in an oversubscribed Series B funding round.
The London and New Jersey-based company’s investment round was led by Novalis LifeSciences, with Puhua Capital and Chimera Abu Dhabi coming in as new investors.
Existing investors from the $30 million Series A round in 2020, including Amadeus Capital Partners, Delin Ventures, Northpond Ventures and Octopus Ventures, have continued to support the company with additional funding.
