Orpathys approved in China for lung cancer and MET gene alterations

Orpathys (savolitinib) has been granted conditional approval in China for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with MET exon 14 skipping alterations who have progressed following prior systemic therapy or are unable to receive chemotherapy.
This approval follows a priority review designation by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and marks the first regulatory approval globally for this oral, potent and selective MET tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI).
In 2011, Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and China’s Hutchmed (Nasdaq: HCM), formerly known as Hutchison China MediTech, entered a global licensing agreement to jointly develop and commercialize Orpathys. Hutchmed is responsible for the manufacturing and supply of the drug, and AstraZeneca for its commercialization in China and worldwide. Sales of Orpathys will be recognized by AstraZeneca.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze