OSE and HalioDx to work together on I-O biomarkers

Nantes, France-based biotech OSE Immunotherapeutics (Euronext: OSE) has agreed a deal with immuno-oncology diagnostic firm HalioDx, to conduct a translational investigation of immune biomarkers.
The collaboration will help support ongoing development of the neoepitope combination Tedopi, formerly known as OSE-2101, in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Tedopi is currently being evaluated in the Phase III Atalante 1 trial in advanced NSCLC.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
