Outlook for ophthalmic bevacizumab looking good

US biopharma Outlook Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OTLK) is a step closer to realizing its goal of developing and launching the USA’s first approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications.

The company has presented the results from its NORSE THREE supplemental safety study evaluating ONS-5010/Lytenava (bevacizumab-vikg) at the 39th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Retina Specialists in San Antonio, Texas.

Used off-label