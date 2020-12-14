Overland and ADC to form 'leading oncology player' in China

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) and Hillhouse Capital-backed Overland Pharmaceuticals have jointly formed a new company.
Overland ADCT BioPharma will develop and commercialize four of ADC’s antibody drug conjugate (ADC) product candidates for difficult-to-treat hematologic and solid tumors – loncastuximab tesirine (lonca), ADCT-601, ADCT-602 and ADCT-901 – in greater China and Singapore.
Overland has invested $50 million in the venture to fund operations, including development plans for approval of lonca for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in the licensed territory.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze