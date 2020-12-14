Saturday 8 November 2025

Overland and ADC to form 'leading oncology player' in China

Biotechnology
14 December 2020
ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) and Hillhouse Capital-backed Overland Pharmaceuticals have jointly formed a new company.

Overland ADCT BioPharma will develop and commercialize four of ADC’s antibody drug conjugate (ADC) product candidates for difficult-to-treat hematologic and solid tumors – loncastuximab tesirine (lonca), ADCT-601, ADCT-602 and ADCT-901 – in greater China and Singapore.

Overland has invested $50 million in the venture to fund operations, including development plans for approval of lonca for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in the licensed territory.

