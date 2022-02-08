Wednesday 19 November 2025

Ovid to license gaboxadol to Healx

Biotechnology
8 February 2022
US neurological diseases specialist Ovid Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OVID) and AI-powered drug discovery company Healx have announced a strategic partnership.

Healx has secured from Ovid an exclusive option to license rights to develop and commercialize gaboxadol. Under the agreement, the UK firm will investigate the compound as part of a potential combination therapy for Fragile X syndrome, as well as a treatment for other indications.

Gaboxadol has previously been tested as a monotherapy for Fragile X syndrome in a Phase IIa study by Ovid. Healx will now seek to find an optimal treatment for the condition by combining it with other compounds, including HLX-0201, that have been identified by the company’s proprietary AI platform, Healnet.

