Oxford-AZ and Sinovac's vaccines authorized for emergency use in Brazil

At the end of the 1st Extraordinary Public Meeting of the Collegiate Board, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) authorized the emergency use of two vaccines against COVID-19: Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) AZD1222, and China-based Sinovac Biotech (Nasdaq: SVA)-developed CoronaVac.
This is a historic day for Anvisa and also for Brazil, marking the beginning of vaccination in the country, said Fiocruz.
The emergency request submitted by Fiocruz refers to the 2 million ready-made vaccines that will be imported from the Serum Institute of India, one of the centers trained by AstraZeneca to produce the vaccine in India. The vaccines arrived at Fiocruz on January 21 and were delivered to Ministry of Health on January 22, after going through quality and safety checks, in addition to labeling, with labeling of the boxes with information in Portuguese
The authorization of the emergency use reflects the seriousness of the work that has been done by the institution. Fiocruz has carried out all possible actions in its sphere of competence so that these vaccines reach their destination as soon as possible", highlights the president of the Fiocruz Foundation, Nísia Trindade Lima.
