Wednesday 19 November 2025

Pacira picks up Flexion for $430 million plus CVR based on milestones

Biotechnology
12 October 2021
pacira_large

US company Pacira Biosciences (Nasdaq: PCRX) claims that its acquisition of Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FLXN) has further strengthened its leadership position in non-opioid pain management.

Shares in Flexion closed 59% higher on Monday following the announcement of the deal, while those in Pacira ended the day up by 6%.

"This combination with Pacira offers Flexion stakeholders excellent prospects for value creation"The acquisition is for $8.50 per share, or $430 million in total, and includes a contingent value right (CVR) worth up to $8 per share in cash, which is linked to sales targets for Zilretta (triamcinolone acetonide) and US approval of FX201 and FX301.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
FDA approves label change for Flexion's Zilretta
4 January 2020
Pharmaceutical
Neuropathic pain market forecast to reach $25.2 billion by 2027
27 May 2021
Biotechnology
FDA joint adcom returns negative vote on tanezumab for osteo pain
26 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
October 2021 pharmaceutical M&A round-up
4 November 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze