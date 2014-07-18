Saturday 8 November 2025

Partnerships in Latin America big business between 2009 and 2013

Biotechnology
18 July 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

Traditional partnerships (excluding mergers, acquisitions and early venture funding) where a Latin American company served as the seller or out-licensor doubled per year from 2009/2010 to 2012, BiotechNow has found using data from Thomson Reuters Cortellis.

The figures levelled out in 2013, but the overall trend has shown 40% more deals occurring over that period, with commercial licensing the fastest-growing segment of those deals, which did not experience the same pullback in 2013.

Numbers of Latin American companies striking deals with foreign firms to co-develop and commercially license assets in the region have grown steadily over the period. US companies constitute the highest number of buyers, with Latin America in second place and Spain in third.

