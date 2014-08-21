Payers exert cost controls on high-cost biologics to treat autoimmune conditions

Surveyed managed care organizations (MCOs) anticipate that their costs of covering biologic treatments of autoimmune diseases will increase by double-digit rates each year the next two years.



The cost trend for rheumatoid arthritis (RA), which MCOs expect to average 19%, is a major concern for more than two-thirds of the 40 surveyed MCO pharmacy directors/medical directors, according to new research released by Decision Resources Group.

As a result, payers have increased cost controls on biologics, which has affected prescribing by specialists. The survey, which also included 103 rheumatologists, indicates that 80% of the specialists encounter moderate-to-strong control by payers when prescribing biologic agents for RA and psoriatic arthritis (PsA), while 74% of specialists note this level of control for ankylosing spondylitis (AS).



Other key findings from Decision Resources’ US Physician & Payer Forum – High-Cost Biologics for Autoimmune Diseases report include: