PerkinElmer pays $5.25 billion for BioLegend

US medtech giant PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) has announced the largest acquisition in its history.

The deal for privately-held BioLegend, a global provider of life science antibodies and reagents which has more than 700 employees based primarily in the USA and estimated 2022 revenues of $380 million, will cost around $5.25 billion.

PerkinElmer sees BioLegend as having a highly complementary, innovative portfolio in emerging, high-growth areas of biologics, cell and gene therapy, proteogenomics, and recombinant proteins.