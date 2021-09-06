Pfizer and BioNTech file for Comirnaty booster jab appro with EMA

US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and German partner BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced that they have submitted a variation to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) requesting to update the Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) with data supporting a booster (third) dose of Comirnaty (COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA) to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older.
The same data had been submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration and will be filed with other regulatory authorities in the upcoming weeks.
The submitted variation includes data from a Phase III clinical trial of 306 participants 18-55 years of age who received a booster (third) dose of Comirnaty, between 4.8 and 8 months after completing the two-dose primary regimen, with a median follow-up time of 2.6 months post-booster.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze