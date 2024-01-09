Pfizer’s Talzenna approved by EC for mCRPC

The European Commission (EC) has approved US pharma giant Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Talzenna (talazoparib) in combination with Xtandi (enzalutamide), for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in whom chemotherapy is not clinically indicated.
As a results, Pfizer says that Talzenna is now the first and only PARP inhibitor licensed in the European Union for use with Xtandi for patients with mCRPC, with or without gene mutations.
“New treatment options are needed to increase the proportion of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who can benefit from current anticancer medicines that keep the disease under control for longer,” said Robert Jones, Professor of Clinical Cancer Research, University of Glasgow.
