Saturday 23 November 2024

Pfizer signals gene therapy commitment by investing half a billion

Biotechnology
21 August 2019
pfizer_ny_large

Any questions about how committed Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is to gene therapies were answered on Wednesday.

The US pharma giant announced an additional half billion dollar investment for the building of its gene therapy manufacturing facility in Sandford, North Carolina.

This facility is anticipated to support the company’s continuing investment in gene therapy research and development, similar to Pfizer’s Chapel Hill and Kit Creek, North Carolina research and development sites.

