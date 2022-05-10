Pfizer splashing out $11.6 billion to acquire Biohaven Pharma

Armed with a pile of cash from its enormous successes with both a COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral treatment, US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) today announced the largest M&A deal so far this year in the biopharma sector.
Pfizer has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire US biotech Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN), the maker of Nurtec ODT (rimegepant), an innovative dual-acting migraine therapy approved for both acute treatment and episodic prevention of migraine in adults. Biohaven’s shares shot up 70% to $141.40 in early trading.
Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will acquire all outstanding shares of Biohaven not already owned by Pfizer for $148.50 per share in cash. Biohaven common shareholders, including Pfizer, will also receive 0.5 of a share of New Biohaven, a new publicly-traded company that will retain Biohaven’s non-CGRP development stage pipeline compounds, per Biohaven common share. The boards of directors of both Biohaven and Pfizer have unanimously approved the transaction.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
