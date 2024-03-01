Pfizer unveils new innovative oncology organization, strategic vision and approach

At a meeting with the investment community yesterday, US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) laid out its new oncology strategy following the $43 billion acquisition of antibody-drug conjugate specialist Seagen.
Pfizer outlined its strategic priorities for the newly formed Oncology organization - and how its deep and diverse pipeline, industry-leading Oncology expertise, and anticipated near- and mid-term catalysts are expected to position the company to deliver strong growth and shareholder value.
“With the completion of the Seagen acquisition in 2023, Pfizer has significantly expanded its Oncology organization to amplify its efforts to advance new standards of care and improve outcomes for patients,” said Chris Boshoff, chief oncology officer and executive vice president, Pfizer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze