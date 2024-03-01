Pfizer unveils new innovative oncology organization, strategic vision and approach

At a meeting with the investment community yesterday, US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) laid out its new oncology strategy following the $43 billion acquisition of antibody-drug conjugate specialist Seagen.

Pfizer outlined its strategic priorities for the newly formed Oncology organization - and how its deep and diverse pipeline, industry-leading Oncology expertise, and anticipated near- and mid-term catalysts are expected to position the company to deliver strong growth and shareholder value.

“With the completion of the Seagen acquisition in 2023, Pfizer has significantly expanded its Oncology organization to amplify its efforts to advance new standards of care and improve outcomes for patients,” said Chris Boshoff, chief oncology officer and executive vice president, Pfizer.