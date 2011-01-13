Monday 29 September 2025

Pharma and biotech M&A activity in 2010 up in numbers, but no mega deals that year

Biotechnology
13 January 2011

With many drug majors facing patent expiries on blockbuster drugs, the year 2010 was marked by a plethora of licensing deals and mergers and acquisitions, aimed at boosting R&D pipelines and entering niche or emerging markets, all looking to boost revenues which have also been falling because of increased drug pricing pressures around the world.

Drugs with a total sales value of $75 billion are expected to lose patent protection by 2014. 2011 alone will see generic competition for drugs with a value of over $30 billion, including Pfizer’s Lipitor (atorvastatin) - the all-time mega blockbuster which at one time had annual sales of over $16 billion, Sanofi-Aventis’ Plavix (clopidogrel), Eli Lilly’s Zyprexa (olanzapine) and Johnson & Johnson’s Levaquin (levofloxacin).

Additionally, the regulatory environment seems to be more difficult with, for example, the US Food and Drug Administration, approving just 21 news drugs in 2010, compared with 25 in 2009 and 24 in 2008, with clearance of several much anticipated novel compounds’ put off until the current year or perhaps not at all due to safety concerns.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Lilly's Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla wins EC nod
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze