Pharming considers options, including a sale of the company

Netherland-based biotech company Pharming Group (NYSE Euronext: PHARM) yesterday revealed that it is reviewing its strategic options and has engaged Roth Capital Partners and Nomura Code to assist it in exploring alternatives and provides an update on Study 1310 for Ruconest (INN conestat alfa), a recombinant version of the human protein C1 inhibitor (C1INH).

The Dutch company says that, as the European capital markets continue to be challenging for Life Science companies, Pharming’s board and management team have engaged Nomura Code alongside long term advisor, Roth Capital Partners, to assist in a review of strategic options which could include a merger, equity investment or sale. No decision has been made to enter into any specific transaction at this time and there is no certainty that Pharming will enter into a transaction in the future. This review will be accompanied by additional cost containment measures and the ongoing discussions on platform technology collaborations. Pharming expects to be able to update the market in third-quarter 2012.

Delay in Ruconest trial unbinding possible