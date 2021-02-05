Phase III studies show bimekizumab meets endpoints in moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

Belgium’s largest drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) today announced that The Lancet has published positive results from BE VIVID and BE READY, two Phase III studies evaluating the efficacy and safety profile of bimekizumab, its investigational interleukin (IL)-17A and IL-17F inhibitor, in the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
“The simultaneous publication of data from two bimekizumab Phase III studies in one of medicine’s most authoritative titles, The Lancet, speaks to the significance of these psoriasis studies. We’re grateful to the patients and investigators who participated in the studies, and we’re committed to working with the regulatory agencies to bring bimekizumab to patients,” said Emmanuel Caeymaex, executive vice president, Immunology Solutions and head of US, UCB.
