Saturday 8 November 2025

Phase III studies show bimekizumab meets endpoints in moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

Biotechnology
5 February 2021
ucb_large

Belgium’s largest drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) today announced that The Lancet has published positive results from BE VIVID and BE READY, two Phase III studies evaluating the efficacy and safety profile of bimekizumab, its investigational interleukin (IL)-17A and IL-17F inhibitor, in the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

“The simultaneous publication of data from two bimekizumab Phase III studies in one of medicine’s most authoritative titles, The Lancet, speaks to the significance of these psoriasis studies. We’re grateful to the patients and investigators who participated in the studies, and we’re committed to working with the regulatory agencies to bring bimekizumab to patients,” said Emmanuel Caeymaex, executive vice president, Immunology Solutions and head of US, UCB.

Achieved superior levels of skin clearance

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
UCB plans 2020 bimekizumab filing after more positive data
15 November 2019
Biotechnology
UCB scores regulatory milestone for bimekizumab
23 September 2020
Biotechnology
Big news for bimekizumab in plaque psoriasis
17 October 2019
Biotechnology
What will be 2021's most game-changing new drugs?
9 March 2021


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze